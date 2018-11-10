Joe Flacco dealing with hip injury that may require surgery, could shake up Ravens QB depth chart

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco hasn't missed a game due to injury since the 2015 season, but that's something could change when the Ravens return to the field after their Week 10 bye.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora has reported that Flacco is dealing with a hip injury. Right now, the severity of the injury is unknown, with La Canfora reporting that Flacco could "require surgery," or it could be something that heals itself with "prolonged rest." With the Ravens not set to take the field for a game again until Nov. 18, there's also a small possibility that Flacco could play through the injury, but that's viewed as highly unlikely.

According to The Athletic, Flacco suffered the injury after taking a hit from Pittsburgh's Stephon Tuitt during the first quarter of Baltimore's 23-16 loss to the Steelers last week. Although Flacco finished the game, he was walking around the locker room with a "noticeable limp" after the loss, The Athletic reported.

Due to the mystery surrounding Flacco's health, La Canfora believes the Ravens might have Lamar Jackson make his starting quarterback debut in Baltimore's Week 11 game against the Bengals.

During his final interview before the team's bye week started, Ravens coach John Harbaugh made it clear that he wanted to get Jackson on the field more during the second half of the season.

"I would like to see him out there more and find ways to get him on the field more, if we can," Harbaugh said, via the team's official website. "He's a good player."

Although Jackson has been on the field for 86 snaps this season, Harbaugh admitted that it hasn't been easy finding ways to get the former Heisman Trophy in the game.

"That's really a challenge," Harbaugh said this week. "You want to keep your offense in a rhythm. You want to keep your quarterback on the field in a rhythm. But you have a playmaker. You don't want to have him just run the ball all the time. He's not a running back. He's a quarterback. How many throws can you get him? That's all the stuff that goes into it. Those are all the things we have to think about when we put that package together."

Jackson has played in every game this season and he's done damage both with his arm (7 of 12 for 87 yards, one touchdown) and his legs (28 carries for 139 yards and a touchdown).

If the Ravens do turn to Jackson, he won't have to do much to improve over what Flacco's done over the past few weeks. The Ravens are currently in a three-game losing streak and their offense has been the biggest problem. During the streak, Flacco has thrown just three touchdown passes against two interceptions while completing under 60 percent of his passes.

After averaging 30.8 points per game through the first four weeks, the Ravens are averaging just 18 points per game over the past five weeks. Flacco's passer rating of 84.2 ranks 26th in the NFL and puts him just one spot of Case Keenum and two spots ahead of C.J. Beathard.

If Flacco doesn't play in Week 11, it would mark the first time he hasn't started a game for the Ravens since 2015, when he missed the final six games of the season due to a torn ACL. Those six games are the only ones that Flacco has missed in his entire career, which dates back to 2008.