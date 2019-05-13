Joe Flacco doesn't sound very interested in mentoring Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock

For the second year in a row, Joe Flacco has to deal with having a rookie quarterback on his team, and for the second year in a row, it doesn't sound like Flacco has any plans to take that quarterback under his wing.

After watching the Ravens draft his eventual replacement last year (Lamar Jackson), Flacco might have been feeling a little déjà vu during this year's draft and that's because the Broncos also selected a quarterback in the form of Drew Lock.

Although Flacco and Lock will be sharing the same quarterback room in Denver, don't look for the former Super Bowl MVP to be mentoring Lock. Instead, Flacco said he has more important things to focus on in Denver, like winning games.

"I got so many things to worry about," Flacco said, via NFL.com. "I'm trying to go out there and play good football. I'm trying to go out there and play the best football of my life. As far as a time constraint and all stuff, I'm not worried about developing guys or any of that. That is what it is, and like I said, I hope he does develop. But I don't look at that as my job. My job is to go win football games for this football team."

Flacco, who was traded to the Broncos in February, said his decision not to help Lock has nothing to do with him being selfish and everything to do with the fact that he feels that Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello is in a better position to help the rookie quarterback.

"It's kind of Rich's job. It's to be in that quarterback room and watch," Flacco said. "I'm not a selfish person, I don't think. There are times where you have to be selfish. But listen, Rich does such a good job in those meeting rooms."

It's definitely a fair point. Although Flacco could certainly give Lock some advice, the fact of the matter is that both quarterbacks will be in their first year running Denver's offense, which means they're both learning the ins and outs of the play book at the same time. Since it's Scangarello's play book, it conceivably makes more sense for Lock to listen to him.

If Lock wants to learn from Flacco, he's going to have to learn from watching the veteran quarterback play.

"Drew is going to learn from listening to him talk, and then all of us getting reps on the field and seeing how we all do it as a collective group and as a quarterback," Flacco said. "Listen, I hope he does learn from me because that means we're out there and we're slinging it around and having a lot of fun because he's going to learn by watching us do it and watching us do it well. That's how he's going to learn the timing and all those things is to be able to see it on film and hear Rich talk about it with me and digest as much as possible."

The good news in all of this is that it doesn't sound like the Broncos have any plans to start Lock anytime soon. Although the Ravens seemed like they were itching to start Jackson last season, the same feeling doesn't seem to exist in Denver. If Lock is going to start, it likely won't be until 2020, which means there's definitely no quarterback controversy in Denver and new coach Vic Fangio made that clear on Monday.

"Joe [Flacco] will take all of the reps with the first team," Fangio said. "Then we have an open competition after that [for the backup spot] and we'll randomly play those with the twos and the threes when we do our reps."

After struggling for most of the past four years in Baltimore, Flacco is going to get a chance to redeem himself in Denver.