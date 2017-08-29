Joe Flacco is throwing again, could return to Ravens practice soon

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco has been out for over a month while dealing with a back injury. The Ravens have signed and cut several quarterbacks during the time he's sat out, but have largely maintained their stance that Flacco will be ready in time for the regular season.

With the start of the season now less than two weeks away, it looks like Flacco is closing in on a return to the field. Ravens coach John Harbaugh told the team's official website on Tuesday that Flacco has resumed throwing and will be back in practice pretty soon.

"He's moving toward practice," Harbaugh said. "When the doctors clear him, which we don't know that date or when that's going to happen right now. We believe it's going to be real soon, in time to prepare for Cincinnati and he'll be out there."

There's been some concern about what kind of shape Flacco might be in after sitting out for over a month, but Harbaugh isn't worried, noting that Flacco has been working on his conditioning even while sitting on the sidelines.

"His rehab has been very much rehab oriented. It hasn't been football oriented," Harbaugh said. "He's been working really hard on it and I do believe he's in good shape. I wouldn't say football shape because he hasn't played football, but he's in really good shape as far as his conditioning, his cardiovascular, his strength and those kinds of things."

Whether he's in shape or not, the Ravens need Flacco to be better in 2017 than he has been over the last couple years. They're already dealing with injuries to an offense (Kenneth Dixon is out for the season) that hasn't exactly lit the scoreboard on fire the last few seasons. Flacco has a contract that makes him one of the handful of highest-paid players at his position, and he needs to start performing up to that level if the Ravens want to make some real noise in the AFC.