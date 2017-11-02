Joe Flacco loves his center for blasting Kiko Alonso after vicious hit

During the first half of last Thursday's game against the Dolphins, Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco was on the receiving end of one of the most brutal hits of the NFL season.

Omg Joe Flacco. Toss kiko for that. pic.twitter.com/s18bRdHrd5 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 27, 2017

As Flacco lay on the turf dazed and helmetless, center Ryan Jensen made a beeline for the perpetrator, linebacker Kiko Alonso.

A week later, Flacco spoke about the incident that forced him from the game with a concussion.

"I love Ryan for that," Flacco said, via ESPN.com. "Those are the kind of guys we need playing for us, the mean, nasty guys that have each other's backs. If I was put in that situation, hopefully I'd be able to return the favor."

For his part, Jensen considers taking care of Flacco as part of his job description.

"He's our franchise quarterback," the center explained. "For him to get cheap-shotted like that, I felt like I had to do something to protect him and show him we have his back."

Meanwhile, Ravens running back Danny Woodhead is looking to parlay Jensen's skills into a side job:

If anyone has any interest in my client red storm @sinjen66 as a security guard just send me a request #securityguardagent #10%fee — danny woodhead (@danny__woodhead) October 28, 2017

Even without Flacco, the Ravens steamrolled the Dolphins, 40-0, and after the game Alonso tried to explain what happened on the controversial hit.

"When a guy slides, the target is very small. I just think it [Flacco's slide] was a second late, which is why I hit him, to be honest with you, "the linebacker said. "At first I was anticipating I thought he was going to slide. And then it got to a point where I was like, 'I got to him,' because he slid too late."

Days later, Titans linebacker Brian Orakpo had a message for Flacco and every other NFL quarterback: Slide earlier.

"It's definitely unfortunate," Orakpo said. "But Flacco needs to get down a little earlier if you want to avoid that. I mean, just play the next down. Don't be trying to reach for the first down. That's what happens. Old buddy Kiko was in the situation where the guy's still running the ball, and any defender will tell you they'll do the same thing.

"Just get down early, play the next down, and you won't be in that situation. That goes for any quarterback that's out there, man. Don't go out there running around, trying to make a play when it's not necessary."

Flacco doesn't seem to hold a grudge against Alonso who has apologized to the quarterback.

"I've slid at [that] point plenty of times and what happened, happened," Flacco said. "This [hit], you can debate whether it was avoidable or not. A lot of times for those [defenders], it's not avoidable. You're going and hitting guys. It's football. That's why people love this sport … they get to watch people go to battle. That's what separates this sport for fans and players."

The Titans (4-3) host the Ravens (4-4) on Sunday and Flacco has been cleared to play.