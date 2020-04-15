Joe Flacco opens up to possibility of playing for Eagles: 'You never know what the future holds'

Joe Flacco is still seeking a new NFL team one month into free agency. With Cam Newton and Jameis Winston also looking for new teams, the notion that Flacco is looking for a new franchise is not surprising. Unlike Winston and Newton, though, Flacco is a backup quarterback at this stage in his career, as the former Super Bowl MVP is searching for his third team in three seasons.

The backup quarterback market is still in flux, but Flacco can get ahead of the curve by striking a deal with a team that could use a veteran signal caller. One of the teams that has employed a veteran backup quarterback over the past several seasons is the Philadelphia Eagles, a franchise that puts premium stock in a No. 2 quarterback.

Flacco, who grew up in Audubon, New Jersey (about 10 miles outside of Philadelphia) and played for the University of Delaware, appears open to the idea of playing for the Eagles.

"I live right in the heart of Eagles country. I grew up with it." Flacco told 6abc's Jeff Skversky. "All my friends, that's what they are. They live and die with the Eagles so there definitely be a lot of very cool things about that. You never know what the future holds."

The Eagles signed Nate Sudfeld to a one-year contract this offseason, bringing the 26-year old back for the fourth consecutive year. Sudfeld was in line to be the Eagles' No. 2 quarterback last season, but a wrist injury in the preseason convinced the Eagles to sign Josh McCown. Philadelphia gave McCown $2 million fully guaranteed at the time of his signing, a deal that reached $5.4 million.

When Sudfeld returned, he was relegated to the No. 3 quarterback slot behind McCown -- casting doubts over his future with the Eagles. Could Philadelphia pass on Sudfeld again with Flacco still available, especially since the Eagles have $27,138,654 in salary cap space (third most in the NFL, per Over The Cap)?

"We also think he's got a talent level," said Eagles general manager Howie Roseman in a conference call a few weeks back."That's a 26-year-old guy that we think can do a lot of things, has a lot of traits that we're looking for in a quarterback and so we're excited to bring him back."

As Flacco's market dwindles, perhaps the Eagles decide to bring him in and compete for the No. 2 job. The Eagles had veterans McCown, Chase Daniel, and Nick Foles as the backup quarterback to Carson Wentz the past several seasons, so adding a veteran with Flacco's experience is nothing out of the ordinary.

"I have plenty of years left in me," said the 35-year-old Flacco. "I'm anxious to get out there and still prove what I can do."