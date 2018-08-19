Joe Flacco responds to Jalen Ramsey saying Ravens QB 'sucks': 'Add one more to the list'

For a brief, shining moment back in 2012, Joe Flacco earned a reputation as a dude who is cool as a cucumber under pressure, striking some kind of Faustian deal to morph into Joe Montana for a month and leading the Ravens to a Super Bowl.

The run got Flacco paid quiet handsomely multiple times, but the downside of the contract meant that people were going to criticize Flacco if he didn't keep up the ELITE play we saw during the postseason. (Narrator: Flacco did not keep up the elite play.)

So people have been yelling about Flacco for a while now and it's all sort of peaking as we head into the 2018 season, with the Ravens spending a first-round pick on Lamar Jackson and then Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey coming out and cutting loose on Flacco, saying "he sucks."

Asked about the comments from Ramsey on Saturday, Flacco said, via the Baltimore Sun, that he doesn't really care and basically added "get in line."

"I don't really have much of a comment," Flacco said. "I don't really care. There's plenty of people out there saying things. Just add one more to the list. No big deal."

Seriously: there are plenty of people out there with comments on Flacco's skillset. Guilty as charged here (I often note he has never led the NFL in a single meaningful passing category in his career, which is so perfectly average and Flaccoian it almost makes too much sense).

But Ramsey's comments were just so aggressive. Ramsey was unafraid to rip on just about anyone in the NFL, but Flacco and Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen got the brunt of the commentary, with Allen, who has yet to throw a pass in an NFL regular-season game, being called "trash" by the Jaguars cornerback.

There may be a deeper source of frustration for Ramsey though. You don't have to read between the lines in the GQ story to realize he's a huge fan of Lamar Jackson, who Ramsey played against briefly while starring at Florida State. Jackson was, of course, drafted by the Ravens, who, of course, have Flacco as their starting quarterback. And Allen was drafted ahead of Jackson as well, with Baltimore scoring the former Heisman Trophy winner with the final pick of the first round.

So maybe there's some ulterior motivations here for Ramsey to push Lamar as a quarterback. And part of that obviously includes people who were chosen over him/remain ahead of him on the depth chart. If you want to make someone look good/prop someone up, it always helps to thrash the guys in front of your boy.

Fortunately for those of us betting on a big season for Flacco -- or at least an inspired season for the Ravens as a whole -- Ramsey's comments only serve as additional motivation for a guy who already appears to be fairly cheesed about his current situation.