After an improbable playoff appearance as the Cleveland Browns quarterback during the 2023 NFL season, Joe Flacco expressed strong interest in returning to the team, then some surprise when the Browns moved on without him. A year later, the two sides appear willing to reunite, with Browns owner Jimmy Haslam telling reporters this week that Flacco is "in the conversation" as a potential acquisition for 2025.

"Doesn't mean we're going to do anything," Haslam noted, "but he's in the conversation."

The owner's comments came as he confirmed the team is still exploring available veterans. Cleveland is in the midst of a complete makeover at the quarterback spot, with Haslam declaring the club's infamous 2022 trade for incumbent starter Deshaun Watson "a big swing and miss." With Watson sidelined indefinitely due to a twice-torn Achilles tendon, the Browns have already traded for Kenny Pickett, who spent 2023 as the Philadelphia Eagles' backup; and remain interested in the Atlanta Falcons' Kirk Cousins, per Cleveland.com.

Flacco, 40, has a direct connection to the Browns after starting six games for Cleveland, including playoffs, to close the 2023 campaign. The journeyman veteran and former Baltimore Ravens standout only joined the team in late November of that season, but he went 4-1 under head coach Kevin Stefanski to lead the club to the playoffs, becoming something of a fan favorite in place of the injured Watson.

Flacco signed with the Indianapolis Colts after the Browns let him reach free agency last offseason, and he proceeded to play eight games, including six starts, in place of Anthony Richardson. Cleveland, meanwhile, turned to Jameis Winston as its backup in 2024, and Winston has since left for the New York Giants.