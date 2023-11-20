After losing starting quarterback Deshaun Watson for the rest of the season to a shoulder injury, the Cleveland Browns turned to rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson to start this weekend against the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers, and they came away with a win. But they're also looking at other quarterbacks.

Joe Flacco, who's played for the Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos and New York Jets, worked out for the Browns on Friday, and following Cleveland's victory, he will sign the team's practice squad on Monday, according to CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones.

After spending the first 11 years of his career in Baltimore and winning a Super Bowl along the way, Flacco spent one year in Denver and three in New York, alternately operating as the starter and backup for each team. He started four games in 2022, going 1-3 while completing just 57.6% of his passes at an average of a career-low 5.5 yards per attempt, with five touchdowns against three interceptions. The now-38-year-old quarterback has been out of the league throughout this season.

It seems unlikely that Flacco will usurp both either Thompson-Robinson or backup PJ Walker, but stranger things have certainly happened -- especially in this wild season of backup quarterback play. Having another option waiting in the wings can't hurt.