Joe Flacco will continue to be the Indianapolis Colts' starting quarterback over Anthony Richardson despite a second consecutive poor showing during Sunday's 30-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Flacco, who took over for Richardson two weeks ago, threw three interceptions on Sunday as the Colts fell to 4-6. It was the second straight loss since Indianapolis switched quarterbacks. But despite his team's recent losing, Colts head coach Shane Steichen will continue to roll with Flacco, at least for now.

"Until I say otherwise, Joe is the starter," Steichen said afterward, via NFL Media.

The situation is similar to the one that recently unfolded in Carolina. After a rough start, the Panthers benched second-year quarterback and former No. 1 overall pick for Bryce Young and replaced him with 37-year-old Andy Dalton. Dalton won his first start, but the Panthers head coach Dave Canales turned back to Young after Dalton was injured in a car accident and Carolina sitting at 1-7 for the season.

Young played well enough during his second stint of action that Canales declared him the Panthers' starter moving forward. Young has rewarded his coach's faith in him by helping Carolina win two straight games that includes Sunday's win over the New York Giants in a game that took place in Germany.

Given Young's recent success, many Colts fans have to be wondering why their team isn't going back to Richardson, the 2023 No. 4 overall pick who despite some obvious flaws did win half of his six starts prior to getting benched.

While Richardson may get another chance at some point, the Colts will continue to ride with the 39-year-old Flacco, who is 2-3 as the Colts' starting quarterback following Sunday's loss to Buffalo and last week's loss to Minnesota.