Joe Flacco trade actually made the Broncos' Super Bowl odds worse for 2019

It seems that oddsmakers aren't very impressed with Joe Flacco.

After watching the Broncos pull off a surprising trade for the Ravens quarterback on Wednesday, Denver's Super Bowl LIV odds actually got worse at one sportsbook, which basically tells you all you need to know about how oddsmakers feel about Flacco.

Before news of the trade broke on Wednesday morning, Bovada had Denver's odds of winning the Super Bowl next season listed at 100-1. Those odds were made with the presumption that Case Keenum would be the team's starting quarterback. After the trade went down, not only did Bovada drop the Broncos odds to 125-1, but they also improved the Ravens Super Bowl odds from 30-1 to 28-1.

Super Bowl 54 odds movement since today's Joe Flacco trade (Bovada):



Ravens +3000 ➡️+2800



Broncos +10000 ➡️ +12500 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) February 13, 2019

Bovada clearly isn't a fan of Flacco.

Of course, Bovada isn't the only sports book that doesn't really seem to be a fan of Flacco. The Broncos Super Bowl odds didn't get any better in Vegas, either.

At the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, the Broncos were listed at 60-1 odds to win Super Bowl after trading for Flacco. The odds before the trade? They were also 60-1, meaning the addition of Flacco didn't move the needle at all.

I had a few @Broncos fans asking about the odds. The #Broncos were 60-1 before the Flacco announcement and are 60-1 after. — Jay Kornegay (@JayKornegay) February 13, 2019

The problem with Flacco is that it's not clear if he's a huge upgrade over Keenum. Not only has he struggled over the past few years, but he's also been battling multiple injuries, which isn't a good sign for a 34-year-old quarterback who will be taking multiple hits every week once the season starts.

One other thing about Flacco and Keenum is that they've actually put up pretty similar numbers over the past three seasons.

Over the last three seasons:



Joe Flacco (41 starts)

50 TDs, 34 INTs, 63.8 CMP%, 82.6 QB rate, 242 yards a game.



Case Keenum (41 starts)

49 TDs, 33 INTs, 63.8 CMP%, 86 QB rate, 235.1 yards a game. — Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 (@JoshEberley) February 13, 2019

Of course, with this comparison, you'd have to probably give Flacco the slight advantage and that's because Keenum has been throwing to better receivers over the past three years, including Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs and Emmanuel Sanders.

Although the Broncos don't seem to be a smart bet to win Super Bowl LIV right now, there are plenty of smart bets out there and if you're looking for a good value pick for next season, be sure to click here and check out R.J. White's list of teams you should think about betting on for 2019.