Joe Flacco trade: Twitter reacts to Broncos, John Elway over reported trade with Ravens
The early feedback is in, and it's not exactly supportive of Denver's big move
A year after giving more than $35 million to Case Keenum as a veteran answer at quarterback, John Elway and the Denver Broncos have reportedly agreed in principle to a trade for ... another veteran answer at quarterback who may or may not be better than Keenum.
At least that's what the early Twitter reactions to Denver's surprise deal for the Baltimore Ravens' Joe Flacco are suggesting.
Seconds after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news, which cannot become official until free agency begins March 13, NFL fans sounded off on social media regarding the trade. And it's safe to say most people, especially Kansas City Chiefs fans who will now get to root against Flacco at least twice a year, found the move comical.
While Flacco represents a big-name addition to Denver's quarterback room, he's also fresh off a season in which he was benched for rookie Lamar Jackson -- and a career, outside of a 2012 Super Bowl run, that's rarely looked better than, say, that of Keenum. It's probably why Twitter didn't hesitate to poke fun at Elway's "blockbuster" acquisition:
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How Flacco trade affects 2019 QB market
With Flacco headed to Denver, we forecast what awaits Case Keenum, Nick Foles and other big...
-
Denver Super Bowl odds worse with Flacco
Apparently, oddsmakers don't think the Joe Flacco is elite
-
Guide to the non-NFL football leagues
Losing track of the new leagues? We've got you covered with details on every single one of...
-
Flacco trade ramifications for Keenum
Case Keenum probably isn't going to be in Denver much longer
-
Agent's Take: Kyler Murray's NFL payday
If Murray is a first-round pick, even if he isn't taken until No. 32, he'll have made the right...
-
Young stars key to Yee's new league
Pacific Pro Football aims to open its door in the summer of 2020