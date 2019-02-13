Joe Flacco trade: Twitter reacts to Broncos, John Elway over reported trade with Ravens

A year after giving more than $35 million to Case Keenum as a veteran answer at quarterback, John Elway and the Denver Broncos have reportedly agreed in principle to a trade for ... another veteran answer at quarterback who may or may not be better than Keenum.

At least that's what the early Twitter reactions to Denver's surprise deal for the Baltimore Ravens' Joe Flacco are suggesting.

Seconds after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news, which cannot become official until free agency begins March 13, NFL fans sounded off on social media regarding the trade. And it's safe to say most people, especially Kansas City Chiefs fans who will now get to root against Flacco at least twice a year, found the move comical.

While Flacco represents a big-name addition to Denver's quarterback room, he's also fresh off a season in which he was benched for rookie Lamar Jackson -- and a career, outside of a 2012 Super Bowl run, that's rarely looked better than, say, that of Keenum. It's probably why Twitter didn't hesitate to poke fun at Elway's "blockbuster" acquisition:

End of an error — britt (@britt_mallow) February 13, 2019

L way — Chris (@twAtter0069) February 13, 2019

True story: John Elway has now picked both Brock Osweiler AND Joe Flacco over Nick Foles. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) February 13, 2019

The Joe Flacco trade reminds me of the story that John Elway passed on buying a 10% stake in the Broncos for $15 milllion (now would be worth $265 million) and instead invested $15 million in what turned out to be a Ponzi scheme. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) February 13, 2019

Broncos fans 1 minute into the Joe Flacco era pic.twitter.com/PgJVFad1wO — WTP LB 💍x6 (@BanGr0nkNandez) February 13, 2019