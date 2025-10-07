The Cleveland Browns quarterback room has dominated headlines throughout 2025. Going back to the spring, the franchise double-dipped at the position in the NFL Draft with Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. They were then part of a four-player quarterback battle this summer that also included Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. Both of those veterans have since been traded, and the Flacco deal to Cincinnati that went down on Tuesday comes just a week after he was benched in place of Gabriel. It's enough to give any Browns fan whiplash when trying to keep up with the position group.

And then there's the "other" Browns quarterback: Deshaun Watson. Remember him?

He was supposed to be the franchise's savior, but his off-the-field issues, coupled with poor play when he was on the field (9-10 as Cleveland's starter), have made his acquisition arguably the worst trade in NFL history. That's particularly true given his unprecedented $230 million fully guaranteed extension that was agreed to following the trade to the Browns.

He's still with the team, albeit on the physically unable to perform list as he continues to recover from an Achilles injury. Watson initially suffered the injury during Cleveland's Week 7 matchup against the Bengals last season. Then, underwent surgery in January of this year after he re-ruptured his right Achilles.

Given the volatility that the Browns quarterback room is currently experiencing, it's fair to ask if Watson could be the latest quarterback to enter the conversation if he's closer to returning to form.

How is Deshaun Watson's recovery going?

Again, Watson is looking to get back onto the field after multiple ruptures to his Achilles, with the most recent coming this offseason, so he has an uphill battle to climb on the rehab front. Watson has continued to chronicle his recovery on social media, and multiple video clips do show the veteran quarterback sprinting, dropping back, and throwing passes.

These clips below were from August.

Will Deshaun Watson play in 2025?

In the lead-up to Dillon Gabriel's first NFL start on Sunday, NFL Media reported that Watson, who has his entire 2026 salary already guaranteed, would be part of the Browns' evaluation of the quarterback position and future planning around it, if he ends up on the field at some point this season. However, the report also notes that Watson playing in 2025 is considered unlikely. The Chronicle-Telegram's Scott Petrak also noted on Monday that Cleveland would not be opening up Watson's practice window this week, leading up to the team's Week 6 matchup vs. Pittsburgh.

Even if Watson is activated off of PUP and begins practicing with the Browns at some point this season, it's no guarantee that they'd slot him in as a starter in 2025. As the team figures out what they have, Sanders may warrant a look over Watson if Gabriel fades as Cleveland would likely want to get a firm look at their other first-year signal-caller over a known commodity in Watson.