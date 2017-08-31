Joe Haden explains why he chose to sign with the Steelers

Joe Haden fielded an array of questions from Steelers.com's Missi Matthews a day after signing a three-year, $27 million deal with Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

The eight year veteran and two time Pro Bowler explained why he chose the Steelers along with naming several other teams that had reached out for his services after the Browns released him earlier in the day.

"Pittsburgh was the first team to get into contact with my agent and it just worked out, very, very well," Haden said. "I had some other offers, but with me, it was more just the opportunity to be able to be with this organization, the structure. I had some other teams — Miami, New Orleans, Dallas — but, after talking to my agent, my family, this felt like the right fit.

"It just felt right. Coming out here and meeting everybody, meeting the owner, I can tell the organization is run very well."

Joe Haden reportedly turned down bigger offers to sign with the Steelers.

Haden said that the chance to play with several former college teammates and Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin also played a role in his decision.

"I know (Maurkice) Pouncey and (Marcus) Gilbert, we went to college together, won a national championship (at the University of Florida)," Haden said. "Coach Tomlin, every time we play against the Steelers, we always speak to each other, every game. We’ve always had a nice relationship, even at the combine."

Haden, who is currently learning the team's playbook from veteran William Gay, is excited to go up against Antonio Brown and Pittsburgh's offense on a daily basis during practice.

"I can’t wait for that," Haden said about the opportunity to cover Brown each day. "Just to have that explosive offense here, just playing against these dudes. Iron sharpens iron. Just knowing you’re going into the game with them and not against them is a lighter feeling."

While he's happy to be in Pittsburgh, Haden admitted that Wednesday was bittersweet given that he was saying goodbye to Cleveland, his home for the past seven years. Fittingly, his first game in the black and gold will in Cleveland, when the Steelers face the Browns in Week 1 of the regular season.

"Its going to be an emotional experience. It should be special," Haden said about his return to Cleveland. "I’m really excited about the opportunity. I’m just ready to play some football and to make plays."