Joe Haden reportedly dealing with minor ankle injury after being carted off at Steelers practice
Haden's representatives and the Steelers have been working on extending his contract
Joe Haden was carted off the field during the Pittsburgh Steelers' training camp practice on Wednesday, Steelers.com's Missi Matthews reported. ESPN's Adam Schefter has since reported that Haden has sustained a "minor ankle injury" that does not appear to be serious.
Wednesday's practice was the final practice before the Steelers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday in their first preseason game.
Haden, Pittsburgh's best cornerback since joining the Steelers just before the start of the 2017 regular season, is in the final year of his three-year, $27 million contract. The Steelers and Haden's representatives recently began talking about an extension for the cornerback, who said during the offseaon that he hopes to finish his career in Pittsburgh. Haden, Cleveland's first round pick in the 2010 draft, is entering his 10th NFL season.
The Steelers have several options to replace Haden if the two time Pro Bowl cornerback does miss extended time. Steven Nelson, who recorded a career high four interceptions and 15 pass breakups during his final season with the Chiefs, signed a multi-year deal with the Steelers this offseason. Pittsburgh used one of their two third-round picks in this year's draft on cornerback Justin Layne, a former standout at Michigan State who broke up 24 passes in three years with the Spartans.
The Steelers also have veteran corners Mike Hilton, Cam Sutton, Brian Allen and Artie Burns at their disposal.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best camp battles for all 32 teams
Football is back, and we're whipping around the league to look at the best camp battles we're...
-
Bengals camp battles: LB Pratt shining
Germaine Pratt has become the talk of Bengals training camp
-
Agent's Take: Brady, Brees connection
The NFL's two oldest quarterbacks are now linked contractually
-
Dobbs to start over Rudolph on Friday
Dobbs and Rudolph are battling for Pittsburgh's No. 2 quarterback spot
-
Top Picks: 'Hard Knocks,' plus MLB, WNBA
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Mayfield takes pictures with soldiers
Mayfield met with servicemen and women long after his day on the field was over