Joe Haden returns to Steelers practice, says 'time is ticking' on contract extension

Joe Haden, who has missed extensive practice time this month after sustaining an ankle contusion, returned to practice earlier this week. He is hoping to be on the field for the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 1 game against the New England Patriots.

Haden, a veteran cornerback who is entering his 10th NFL season, is also hoping that he and the Steelers will come to terms on a contract extension. Haden is entering the final year of a three-year, $27 million deal that he signed just before the start of the 2017 season. He is slated to make $10 million this season.

"Man, we're still working," Haden told 93.7 The Fan's Josh Rowntree earlier this week. "It's been a long process. I'm still optimistic, still hoping everything goes down. But time is ticking, so we'll see. We got a couple of days, and we'll figure it out."

Haden's representatives had begun conversations with the Steelers about a possible extension for Haden prior to his injury. Haden, who is due $10 million this season, has said on numerous occasions this offseason that he would like to finish his career with the Steelers. The 30-year-old has made a significant impact on Pittsburgh's defense over the past two seasons. The Steelers finished fifth in pass defense in 2017 after finishing 16th in that department in 2016. They were 10th in the league in pass defense in 2018 despite not having a consistent No. 2 cornerback opposite Haden.

The top 13 highest paid cornerbacks in the NFL make at least $11 million annually, with Washington's Josh Norman leading the way with an annual salary of $15 million. Haden is currently the 21st highest paid cornerback in the NFL. Cincinnati's Dre Kirkpatrick is currently the AFC North's highest paid cornerback at $10.5 million. Expect Haden to be paid somewhere between $10-11 million annually if the Steelers elect to extend his contract.

While he could elect to play out his contract and test the open market next offseason, it's clear that Haden would prefer to remain with the Steelers. He spent his 30th birthday at the team's practice facility, which happened to be the first day of Pittsburgh's voluntary offseason workouts. Haden is motivated to help the Steelers get back into championship contention after Pittsburgh missed the playoffs in 2018 for the first time in half a decade.

"I think we have a really good team, a talented team," Haden told the team's official website during this offseason. "The more we are together, the better we are going to be. Especially for the defense. I think we are going to be solid."

The statistics back up Haden's point. The 2018 Steelers' defense finished sixth in the NFL in total defense. They also led the NFL in sacks for a second straight year, as T.J. Watt's 13.0 sacks led a unit that compiled 52.0 quarterback take downs. Pittsburgh also finished 10th in the NFL in pass defense despite playing without a quality No. 2 cornerback. The Steelers were also dealing with transitions at both strong and free safety, with Sean Davis, the tam's starting strong safety the previous two years, moving over to free safety to make room for rookie Terrell Edmunds.

Pittsburgh's defense should be even better this season with the additions of rookie inside linebacker Devin Bush along veteran cornerback Steven Nelson and inside linebacker Mark Barron.