Joe Judge, Giants reportedly interview a familar face for offensive coordinator position

As he continues to put together his first staff as an NFL head coach, Joe Judge is apparently considering keeping a few coaches from Pat Shurmur's staff with the Giants.

On Tuesday morning, ESPN's Jordan Raanan reported that Judge conducted an interview with Mike Shula, who served as the Giants' offensive coordinator the previous two seasons. This news comes a day after NFL Network's Mike Garofolo reported that the Giants are expected to name Jerry Schuplinski as the team's new quarterbacks coach. Currently the Dolphins' quarterbacks coach, Schuplinski and Judge spent seven seasons together on the Patriots' coaching staff from 2012-18.

The son of Hall of Fame coach Don Shula, Mike Shula was a three-year starter at Alabama before spending one season in Tampa Bay as a backup quarterback. Shula was just 23-years-old when he broke into coaching in 1988, serving as an offensive assistant on the Buccaneers' coaching staff for three seasons. He was an assistant coach with his father in Miami for two seasons before joining the Bears' staff as a tight ends coach in 1995. After three years in Chicago, Shula returned to Tampa Bay as the team's offensive coordinator in 1996. Shula, who was part of Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy's first NFL coaching staff, helped the Buccaneers win two division titles in a three-year span that included a trip to the NFC Championship game in 1999.

After a four-year run as Alabama's head coach that ended in controversy following NCAA sanctions, Shula resumed his NFL career in Jacksonville in 2007. That season, he helped mentor quarterback David Garrard, who enjoyed a career year while helping lead the Jaguars to a first round upset of the Steelers in the AFC playoffs. After a four-year run in Jacksonville, Shula spent the next seven seasons in Carolina that included a five-year stint as the Panthers' offensive coordinator. In 2015, Shula's offense led the NFL in scoring while producing an MVP season from quarterback Cam Newton. The Panthers went 15-1 during the regular season before being upset by the Broncos in Super Bowl 50.

In Shula's first season in New York, the Giants finished 16th in the NFL in scoring, 22nd in third down efficiency and 27th in red zone efficiency. New York did receive a stellar rookie campaign from running back Saquon Barkley, who earned Pro Bowl honors after amassing 2,028 yards and 15 touchdowns. This past season, Shula worked closely with rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, as Jones showed promise during his first season as an NFL quarterback. In 13 games, Jones completed nearly 62% of his passes for 3,027 yards with 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He threw at least two touchdown passes in five different games that included a season-high five touchdown passes in the Giants' Week 16 win over the Redskins.

While the Giants are still in the process of building their staff, the team has reportedly found their new defensive coordinator in Patrick Graham, a former Giants assistant coach who also worked with Judge in New England.