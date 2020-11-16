Don't tell Joe Judge the New York Giants are one game out of the NFC East race. He doesn't want to hear that talk.

The Giants found their way back into the playoff hunt with a shocking 27-17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, a game that saw their playoff chances significantly improve as they have as many victories at 3-7 as the division leading Eagles (3-5-1). Philadelphia had an excellent opportunity to pull away in the standings with a win; instead, the Giants are contenders for a playoff berth in Judge's first year.

"I'll tell everyone right now, it's irrelevant," Judge said on the NFC East standings. "The only thing that matters is we keep improving as a team and go 1-0 every week. The overall standings, we're not going to look at those, we're not going to focus on those; that's not an emphasis in our organization. We've got to keep improving as a team to give ourselves a chance to be the best program we can be."

The Giants were a long shot to win the division when the season began, with a first-year head coach in Judge and a sophomore quarterback in Daniel Jones. They had just 12 wins over the previous three years, the fewest in the NFL. Heading into Sunday's game against the Eagles, the Giants were 2-6 with both those victories coming against Washington. Jones had just one win in his career as a starter against teams other than Washington before the Giants beat the Eagles.

With two wins in a row, the Giants sit at 3-7 heading into the bye week -- just one game behind the Eagles for the division lead. They'll be a half game out if the Eagles fall to the Cleveland Browns next week.

The NFC East is the last thing on the Giants coach's mind, though.

"I'm just happy for our players and all the hard work they put in, that they can see some results for it," Judge said. "That's really what they work for. So I'm happy they can come away tonight and going into the bye week with a good taste in their mouths. That being said, we're going to get back to work Tuesday and Wednesday and take some steps forward, going into these last six games. It'll be a quick turnaround, but we've got to let them have some time to get their bodies right, their minds right.

"But at the same time, we have to get better as a football team this week. I'm pleased for the players, their hard work is paying off from the entire year, I think they can see that from the tape. So the record stuff, that'll take care of itself, we've just got to keep worrying about improving as a football team and moving forward on a daily basis."