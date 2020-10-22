The New York Giants have a chance to score their second divisional victory in as many games on Thursday night, as they are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:20 p.m. ET. Daniel Jones threw his first touchdown since the season opener during the 20-19 win over the Washington Football Team on Sunday, but there's another part of his game that he will reportedly be focused on against Philadelphia this evening, and that's avoiding hits.

One of Jones' more underrated qualities he possesses as a quarterback is his ability to scramble. He has rushed 27 times for 204 yards in six games this season, and rushed seven times for 74 yards last week against Washington. Jones has been "popped" a couple of times this season, and according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Giants head coach Joe Judge wants him to avoid taking those kinds of hits.

"Look dude, you don't have to take every hit," Judge said, via Garafolo. "Just side-step out of bounds. There's a time to go ahead and charge forward for every yard, and sometimes you gotta say 'the journey is over,' and play the next down."

According to Judge, Jones doesn't want anybody in the league to think that he's "soft," which is why he sometimes initiates contact that other quarterbacks never would. While Jones is a physical player who certainly can handle some hits better than other quarterbacks around the league, he has to remember at the same time that he is a quarterback. Jones is arguably the most important player on this team, and he can't afford to risk injury. Judge told Garafolo that he just wants his quarterback to be a little smarter about what he does when he makes the decision to tuck and run.