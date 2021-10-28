Jabrill Peppers' future with the New York Giants is currently up in the air. The former first-round safety may have very well played his last snap for the organization after he suffered multiple injuries to his right leg -- including a ruptured ACL -- against the Panthers in Week 7 that ended his season. Peppers is set to become an unrestricted free agent this coming offseason and was even fielding questions prior to the injury about the possibility he'd be traded before the Nov. 2 deadline.

That said, coach Joe Judge told reporters Wednesday that he'd like to see Peppers back with the club next season.

"It's really tough for a guy like Jabrill who puts so much -- and I don't want to speak for him, I'm just speaking from my opinion of him -- it's really tough having a guy like that who puts so much into the team, puts the team first, does everything you ask him to do to the best of his ability, brings so much juice to the team, is a productive player on the field, wears so many hats for you [on] the team and it's always, 'Whatever you need, Coach. Here I go.' And for this to end his season, that's something you don't want to see for any player. It's tough seeing it for Pep, it really is," Judge said, via Giants Wire.

"There are some other things [from] the business standpoint, too. Look, this guy is in a contract year; it's something I've talked to him about directly. He's a guy that I value a lot in this program. I'd love to have this guy going forward, I've told him that directly. He's been a very good leader for us. You can talk about him being local, that the Giants mean something to him. I think that's very important. He's a guy that loves football, he loves this organization, he loves this area. Those are things we talk about building as cornerstones and pillars of this program and he's a very important part of our program."

The 26-year-old was originally drafted No. 25 overall by the Cleveland Browns in 2017 before becoming a key piece New York received in the Odell Beckham Jr. trade of 2019. Since his arrival, Peppers has developed into a leader, as Judge noted, and was a team captain. Through six games this year, he totaled 29 tackles, four quarterback hits and a sack.

While his future for 2022 and beyond is still in question, it is notable that one key member of the Giants' brass is making it clear that he'd like him in the fold going forward.

Download the CBS Sports app to get the latest news surrounding Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and the rest of the New York Giants. If you already have the CBS Sports app, favorite the Giants right now to get the latest insights, analysis and player news.