Joe Judge won at his Giants at his introductory press conference with his intensity
David Samson broke down what Judge was trying to convey
Earlier this week, the New York Giants hired former New England Patriots assistant Joe Judge as the franchise's next head coach. On Thursday, Judge was introduced to the media with a press conference in which he was very intense.
In Friday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," Samson revealed why he thinks Judge may have been so passionate during his first appearance with his new team, saying Judge comes from a winning organization and will bring a pedigree that coaches before him didn't have.
"We're going to put a product on the field that the people of this city and region are going to be proud of, because this team will represent this area," Judge said at his press conference. "We will play fast, we will play downhill, we will play aggressive. We will punch you in the nose for 60 minutes, we will play ever play like it has a history and a life of its own, with a relentless, competitive attitude. We will play fundamentally sound, we will not beat ourselves. That is our mission right here.
Judge has learned under two of the greatest coaches that the football world has ever seen in Alabama's Nick Saban and New England's Bill Belichick. Belichick and Saban have won 12 championships between them, so clearly Judge learned from the best.
"Joe Judge coming in and grabbing that podium and saying what he was going to do to change the Giants' mentality. That's a complete F-U to (Pat) Shurmur, to (Ben) McAdoo, to (John) Mara. Because what he's basically saying is that everything that you thought you were doing in previous regimes, I'm the Alabama [guy], I'm the guy from the Patriots. I will take you to the promised land."
The Giants haven't exactly had much success in recent years following the Tom Coughlin regime. In fact, New York has won just 12 games over the past three seasons and hasn't qualified for the postseason since 2016.
Judge brings some new blood to the position with the Giant, and if his first press conference is a sign of things to come, he's certainly going to bring the intimidation factor.
