Former sixth-round draft pick Joe Milton is on the move this offseason, heading to his second team in as many years in the NFL. Milton began the 2024 season as the New England Patriots third-string quarterback, but by the end of the year found himself helping the team record one of its few wins in a 4-13 season.

The interest in Milton increased when he took over in the final game of the last season, after starter Drake Maye completed one drive. Milton finished the game going 22 of 29, a 75.9 completion percentage, for 241 yards with one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown. Milton was backflipping in celebration of increasing his stock value, though Patriots fans may not have felt the same excitement, as the 23-16 victory knocked New England out of the No. 1 pick and into the No. 4 pick.

There were rumors this offseason of teams interested in Milton, who ended up landing with the Dallas Cowboys. The Patriots added in a 2025 seventh-round pick, along with the QB, in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round pick. New England reportedly had a better offer for Milton but chose the team of his choice.

Milton said he's excited to be a Cowboy, not only because his family grew up rooting for "America's Team," but because it gives him a chance to learn behind their starter, Dak Prescott.

"It's great, he's a great person," Milton said of Prescott, via the team's website. "This is my second time meeting him, so just being around him I feel the great energy that he brings and just willing and look forward to learn from him and really compete."

While the Patriots had a young, promising quarterback leading the charge, with the Cowboys, Milton will get an established three-time Pro Bowler to study.

Prescott played eight games last season before suffering a season-ending hamstring injury. The Cowboys are encouraged by the progress he's made, saying he's "doing great," with all signs pointing to a 2025 return.