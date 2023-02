While Joe Mixon faces an arrest warrant after allegedly pointing a firearm at a woman, the city of Cincinnati is requesting to drop the charge. Hamilton County Municipal Court Presiding Judge Curt Kissinger will dismiss the charges only after he is sure that the alleged victim in the case has been notified, according to Newsradio 700 WLW in Cincinnati.

"The reason that the prosecutor asked for dismissal has not been given but the agent for Mixon has said that police rushed to judgment in the case that reportedly involved a road rage incident downtown. The agent says cops should be held to a higher standard and shouldn't be playing with peoples' lives and reputations like that.

"The aggravated menacing charge was brought after a woman said Mixon pulled a gun on her and threatened her at 3rd and Walnut. It isn't clear if she has recanted that claim or if a private settlement was worked out between the parties."

According to court documents obtained by WCPO 9 News, Mixon is being charged with aggravated menacing after allegedly pointing a firearm at a woman on Jan. 21 -- the day before the Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs.

According to the affidavit, Mixon stated, "You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police [can't] get me."

In a statement provided to CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson, the Bengals said, "The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon. The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time."

Mixon's agent, Peter Schaffer, released a statement on the matter to NFL Media.

"It was a rush to judgment. They're dropping the charges first thing in the morning. I really feel that police have an obligation before they file charges -- because of the damage that can be done to the person's reputation -- to do their work. They should be held to a higher standard. Because I don't play with people's lives."

Back in 2014 during his time at Oklahoma, the running back punched a female student in the face and sent her to the hospital. Mixon would later accept a plea deal that included one year of probation, counseling and 100 hours of community service. He was not invited to the NFL combine because of the incident.

Mixon just wrapped up his sixth season with the Bengals, who were ousted from the postseason by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, losing by a score of 23-20. He rushed 210 times for 814 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022, and also caught 60 passes for 441 yards and two more scores. Mixon signed a four-year extension ahead of the 2020 NFL season, and made his first Pro Bowl the following year after racking up a career high 1,519 yards from scrimmage and 16 total touchdowns.

Mixon was selected by the Bengals with the No. 48 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. The running back was considered to be a first-round talent, although he fell in the draft due to character concerns.