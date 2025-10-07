After previously being non-committal on Joe Mixon's return from injury this season, Texans general manager Nick Caserio said Tuesday his running back — while progressing — needs another month before a decision is made on his availability while on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list.

Sidelined throughout spring activities, training camp and the preseason, a prolonged foot injury jeopardized Mixon's return to the lineup in 2025. He sought his sixth 1,000-yard rushing season after eclipsing the total through 14 regular-season games last year.

"He's making progress, so we won't put a particular timetable on it, so I think over the next few three or four weeks, we'll probably get a little more information here, kind of see how he's progressing," Caserio said. "Once we kind of get to that period, probably have a better sense of which way it's going to go for the duration of the year."

The Texans expect Nick Chubb and rookie Woody Marks to produce in the backfield until Mixon becomes available, whether that's later this season or in 2026.

Mixon signed a three-year, expansive extension with Houston in March 2024 after the Texans acquired him from the Bengals in exchange for a seventh-round pick.

The contract came under question at the time given Mixon's age, then 28, and data showing most running backs begin their NFL decline during the later stages of their respective careers. In his first season in Houston, Mixon finished with 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns, including a pair of scores in the postseason. He missed three games last season with a foot situation and is reportedly dealing with an unspecified ankle injury, as well.