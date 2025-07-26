Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon, who was placed on the non-football injury list on July 23, will miss an extended period of time while dealing with a foot injury, according to Ian Rapoport. Mixon, 29, has been dealing with the setback for the past several months and will be reevaluated closer to the start of the season.

Mixon missed three games in 2024 with an ankle injury, but Rapoport notes this latest issue arose in the offseason before Houston began training camp and there is a chance that he misses at least Week 1 while recovering.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Mixon starred in his first season with the Texans. In the 14 games he was healthy, he rushed 245 times for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns and also caught 36 passes for 309 yards and one touchdown while earning the second Pro Bowl honor of his career.

It was Mixon's third 1,000-yard rushing season in the past four years. Mixon was originally selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft and remained with the Bengals until he was traded to the Texans in March 2024.

The Texans did make some noteworthy moves to bolster their running back room in the offseason. They picked former USC star Woody Marks in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft and in June signed veteran free agent Nick Chubb, who was a four-time Pro Bowler before he suffered a devastating knee injury two games into the 2023 season.

Houston also has Dameon Pierce on the roster, though he's carried the ball just 185 total times since his breakout 2022 rookie campaign.