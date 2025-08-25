The Houston Texans plan to place running back Joe Mixon on the reserve/non-football injury list, and he will miss at least the first four games of the regular season, the team announced. Mixon is being moved from the active/non-football injury list, where he was placed on July 23 with a foot injury that began ahead of training camp.

Teams have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. E.T. to activate players off the non-football injury list.

Mixon can begin to practice and play after the team's fourth regular season game, if he is medically cleared to do so. The team's first four games are against the Los Angeles Rams, at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in Jacksonville to face the Jaguars for their first divisional game of the year, and at home against the Tennessee Titans.

The 29-year-old will first be eligible for a return for their Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 5.

Houston brought in four-time Pro Bowler Nick Chubb this offseason and added Woody Marks in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, two moves which will help counteract the absence of Mixon.

Mixon missed four games last season due to an ankle injury. In 14 games in 2024, his first in Houston, Mixon finished with 1,016 yards -- his third 1,000-yard rushing season -- and 11 touchdowns. He also had 36 catches for 309 yards and one touchdown as a pass-catcher. His stellar year earned him his second Pro Bowl nod of his career.

The former second rounder began his career in 2017 with the Cincinnati Bengals.