Joe Namath can't fathom Tom Brady playing for a different team, offers wisdom of changing teams late in career

Tom Brady's looming free agency decision is poised to be the story of the offseason right after the confetti settles following Super Bowl LIV. For the first time in his two-decade long career, Brady will be in position to choose an NFL future that does not include the New England Patriots. While it's hard to imagine the quarterback anywhere but Foxborough, Brady staying with the Patriots for his entire career would actually be the more uncommon turn of events.

History has a number of examples to point to when it comes to all-time quarterbacks leaving the franchise they are most recognized with -- Peyton Manning joining the Broncos, Joe Montana as a Chief, and even Brett Favre with the Jets and Vikings are some of the figures that come to mind in this circumstance. One other is former New York Jets great Joe Namath, who spent the final year of his career with the Los Angeles Rams. As he explained to ESPN's Rich Cimini, that was a move that he certainly expected to turn out differently.

"I wish I knew what I learned in making that transition before making it, meaning it turned out to be a very difficult transition," Namath, who started just four games with the Rams and went 2-2 with more picks than touchdowns, told Cimini, via ESPN.com.

At the time of Namath's departure in 1977, New York was in a state of transition. The Jets had drafted quarterback Richard Todd in the first round of the 1976 NFL Draft, Walt Michaels was coming in as the head coach, and Namath had battled a number of injuries. Despite owner Leon Hess pleading him to stay, Namath opted to head west, effectively ending the golden era of Jets football.

Unlike Namath, Brady's situation with the Patriots is similar to how it's always been there. Bill Belichick is still intact as the head coach, he has his trusted offensive coordinator in Josh McDaniels and owner Robert Kraft is still atop the masthead leading the day-to-day. Yes, the roster needs some tweaking to add some top-tier talent, but overall the franchise isn't in as much transition as say Namath's Jets or even Manning's Colts.

"It's almost beyond my belief that he would go to another team under any circumstances," Namath said while assessing Brady's free agency. "I can't imagine that separation. Moving out of the New England area that he's been so accustomed to, and his family, that's a hard thing, too. I don't think he'll ever leave that totally behind, I really don't.

"I want to see him play as long as he physically and mentally wants to, man, because we've all seen over the years the execution that has been superb more times than not. We don't get to see that kind of player, that kind of character, very often. It's very rare."

While Brady's return to the Patriots is certainly still possible, there does appear to be a clear interest on the part of the six-time Super Bowl champion to at least see what else is out there. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora has reported that Brady is prepared to meet with teams other than the Patriots this offseason and will weigh all of his options to figure out which club gives him the best opportunity to continue to contend for Super Bowls.

If Brady does decide to leave, he's likely hoping for a finish to his Hall of Fame career that mirrors his longtime rival Peyton Manning, who was able to reach two Super Bowls with the Broncos and win one. While that's certainly possible given Brady's ability, it's also worth taking into account a Namath-like scenario with the grass not always being greener on the other side.