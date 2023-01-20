Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers has some decisions to make this offseason. The 39-year-old could return to the fold for his 19th NFL season, or decide to hang up the cleats and retire. Rodgers could also opt for a change of scenery, and inform the Packers he'd like to play for another team in 2023.

It's no secret Rodgers has had a wandering eye over the last two years, and he could be intrigued by pulling a "Tom Brady" and chasing a Lombardi Trophy with another NFL franchise. One of those potential landing spots for Rodgers if he chooses to play elsewhere would be the New York Jets, who appeared to have missed on former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson. Jets fans would love to see No. 12 take the field on Sundays in New York, but wait. Isn't the team's No. 12 retired?

Jets legend Joe Namath had his No. 12 retired in 1985, but during a recent appearance on "Tiki & Tierney," he said he would allow Rodgers to wear his number if it meant he would be playing for the Jets.

"I hope it can come true but it's farfetched: I know Mr. [Jets owner Woody] Johnson's trying to get a quarterback. If there's a way he can get Rodgers," Namath said. "I'm a big Rodgers fan, and I noticed that he wears number 12 of course. Man, if we get him, is he still going to wearing number 12? Because that number was retired years ago…"

Namath was then informed that it would be up to him if the No. 12 were to be unretired.

"Well, it's on ownership. It's different ownership. Different people. And I'd sure love Rodgers if he's there," Namath said. "Yeah, I want him to wear his number. We established ourselves and we've got a real respect for our numbers, and Aaron Rodgers, God almighty, yeah! It'd be great to have him in New York."

If Rodgers decides to leave Green Bay, it would turn the quarterback carousel on its head. He promised that he would not hold the Packers "hostage" when it comes to his decision for 2023, so one could be expected before free agency kicks off in March.