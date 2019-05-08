Joe Namath says if he hadn't stopped drinking he'd 'probably be dead' in new autobiography
Namath also addressed the infamous interview with ESPN's Suzy Kolber in 2003
Broadway Joe Namath was always well-known around the NFL for his bombastic personality during and after his playing days. The Hall of Fame quarterback's claim to fame was guaranteeing (and then delivering) a victory for the New York Jets over the heavily favored Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III. In his new autobiography, however, Namath's turns away from the football field to detail some of his personal struggles -- particularly with alcohol.
All the Way: My Life in Four Quarters, which was released Tuesday, details Namath's story. He mentions that if he hadn't given up alcohol, there's a good chance he would have died, and he cited his infamous 2003 sideline interview with ESPN's Suzy Kolber -- in which he declared he wanted to kiss her -- as a turning point.
He wrote:
I saw it as a blessing in disguise. I had embarrassed my friends and family and could not escape that feeling. I haven't had a drink since. That shame is where I found my strength to deal with the addiction. With the help of my recovery, I learned that I had used my divorce as an excuse to go back to drinking. That knowledge made me a stronger individual.
Namath recalls some of his low points in the book, via ESPN., talking about buying a pint of vodka after hitting therapy at the suggestion of then-wife Deborah. "I thought I could get away with that, but she could smell it," Namath wrote.
Namath appeared for the coin toss at Super Bowl XLVIII in New York, appropriately dressed, in his trademark fur coat.
