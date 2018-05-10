Joe Namath says 'it's going to take time' before Sam Darnold is ready to start for Jets

With Sam Darnold drafted No. 3 overall by the New York Jets, there's almost an expectation that he'll start in his first season. However, on a Jets roster that has Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater, Jets legend Joe Namath believes that Darnold will have to overcome a learning curve before lining up under center.

"The players, the coaches have to be convinced he gives them the best chance to win," Namath said, per ESPN. "Twenty years old and not having seen the animals -- the nature of the defenses he's going to be confronted with -- it's going to take time."

Darnold, part of a draft class that included quarterbacks Baker Mayfield, Josh Rosen and Josh Allen all going in the top 10, really broke out at the 2017 Rose Bowl against Penn State, when he led USC to a 52-49 victory in a thrilling game. He went 33-of-53 for 453 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. He was heavily talked about as a Heisman favorite heading into 2017 as a redshirt sophomore, but Mayfield -- the only quarterback taken ahead of him, after the Browns made him the first pick -- had an amazing year and took college football's highest individual honor. Darnold had a very good season but he fell out of Heisman talk fairly early.

With McCown playing decent last season and Bridgewater coming off an injury, Namath still thinks they should have the advantage over Darnold.

"Josh knows what he's doing and Teddy Bridgewater was playing well -- well -- really before he got hurt," Namath said. "So between the three of them, you have to figure the [older] guys are ahead. But the future, no doubt, is lying with Darnold if he improves."

If the Jets start out slow this year, we'll almost certainly see a quick hook in favor of Darnold. Even if the depth chart goes McCown-Bridgewater-Darnold, we still may see Darnold hit the field this year. However, for the Jets, there's no reason to rush. Namath called New York a "one-of-a-kind market," which really means that you'll get eviscerated if you struggle, but for now Darnold is the future.