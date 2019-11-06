Joe Staley among injured 49ers vying to return for Week 10 showdown with Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers haven't lost a game all season and it looks like there will be some reinforcements on the way to try and keep them out of the loss column. On Tuesday, the Niners saw starting offensive tackles Joe Staley and Mike McGlinchey along with fullback Kyle Juszczyk on hand for practice.

Staley is the biggest name to return to action, as the starting left tackle has been out since Week 2 with a broken fibula. He's been practicing since Week 8, but was been held out of San Francisco's Thursday Night Football matchup with the Arizona Cardinals as the team seemingly didn't want to push him on short week. Now, however, it appears like he's on his way to making his return to game action for Week 10, when the 49ers will host the Seattle Seahawks for Monday Night Football.

"I feel good," Staley said, via NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco. "If everything goes according to plan, I'll be out there this week. Today, I was out there for the full practice, which was the first time. Barring any type of setback, the plan is to play."

Staley also praised rookie Justin Skule for manning his position as he's been recovering from his injury. Because he was having success at blindside tackle and the 49ers were able to stay undefeated, Staley admitted that the pressure was off him and didn't feel like he needed to rush back.

Staley isn't the only one looking to play this week, however, as Juszczyk, who suffered a knee injury that has kept him out of the previous four games, says he feels "fresh" and is ready to play against Seattle.

With McGlinchey, his status for Week 10 is the murkiest out of this trio. The starting right tackle is still recovering from arthroscopic surgery done on his right knee after the Niners' Week 5 win over the Cleveland Browns. He kept his status for Monday night close to the vest and said that this week he's focusing to get his "wind back." Even if McGlinchey doesn't suit up this week, it doesn't appear to be much longer before he's back.

The fact that the 49ers are poised to get their starting tackles and starting fullback back in the fold in short order, means that this undefeated crew is only going to get even more talented for the stretch run. That is a scary proposition for the rest of the league.