Joe Staley reportedly restructures his contract to remain with the improving 49ers

Joe Staley will be staying in San Francisco. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Staley restructured his contract with the 49ers, getting himself a bit more money over the next two years to stay with the improving NFC West squad.

#49ers OT Joe Staley agreed to terms on a reworked contract for 2018 and beyond, source said. He was due to make $11M combined in ‘18-‘19, but he’ll now make $17.4M in all. He gets a raise in 2018, $8.72M instead of $5.5M. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 17, 2018

Staley's raise still makes him only the 14th-highest paid left tackle during the 2018 season, per Spotrac, making this a solid investment for San Francisco.

At 33 years old, Staley is no longer necessarily at the top of his game, but he is still an above-average left tackle, and it was important for the 49ers to keep him around to protect the investment they made in Jimmy Garoppolo. Along with Weston Richburg at center, he will be counted on to be one of the main pieces that holds down Kyle Shanahan's offensive line. San Francisco still has needs along the offensive front, particularly on the interior, but having a strong blind-side protector and pivot man in the middle is a good start.

Staley is one of the last remaining holdovers to the last successful 49ers era, having been with the team since 2007. He returned to the Pro Bowl last season after a one-year absence, and has now appeared on the Pro Bowl team six of the last seven years. It's unlikely he's around for the entirety of the next era of 49ers contention, but being able to provide a foundation at the start of it will help the team grow over the long-term.