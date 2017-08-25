Joe Thomas: Osweiler-Kizer prediction proves I know nothing about quarterbacks

Like everybody else, star Cleveland Browns lineman Joe Thomas didn't really have any idea who was going to start at quarterback for the team this season when he was asked the question during training camp. Nevertheless, he made a prediction.

"I think they're grooming Brock (Osweiler) to be the starter Week 1," Thomas said just over a week ago. "I don't expect DeShone Kizer to be the starter Week 1."

It turns out that Thomas was probably wrong. Browns coach Hue Jackson named Kizer the team's starter for their third preseason game and said the rookie is working his way toward being the starting quarterback for the season opener against the Steelers.

"We are very excited about seeing DeShone in the role of starter for this week, as he is certainly positioning himself well to earn the starting job heading into the regular season," Jackson said.

According to Thomas, this just proves that he doesn't actually know anything about quarterbacks, as he always says.

"Everyone always asks me about quarterbacks," Thomas said, per the Cleveland Plain Dealer. "I always say I don't really know anything about quarterbacks, and I proved it in this case."

Thomas had only good things to say about Kizer, who he has been impressed by during this preseason.

"DeShone really embodies what a professional is, even as a rookie," Thomas said. "He understands how to work, how to study the game. He understands the commitment it takes to be a starting quarterback. So if ever there was a great combination for a rookie quarterback and coach, it'd be Hue and DeShone."

Thomas was also enthused that Kizer specifically made a point of wanting to be the last quarterback Thomas ever plays with. The Browns have used an incredible 21 players under center since Thomas entered the league back in 2007. Kizer will become the 22nd whenever he takes his first regular season snap.

"It's exciting to hear him say that," Thomas said. "I've seen nothing but positives from DeShone. It's exciting to play with somebody that has that much passion for the game but also this team. He's an Ohio kid, and I think he understands what's happened here and he understands where he wants to take this team."