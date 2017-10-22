Joe Thomas suffers arm injury, ending streak of 10,363 consecutive snaps played
Thomas is a first-ballot Hall of Famer who hadn't missed a snap since coming into the league in 2007
Joe Thomas is one of the few bright spots on a Browns team that, through six games, is somehow worse than the outfit that finished 1-15 a season ago. And midway through the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Titans, Thomas, the perennial Pro Bowl left tackle, did something he'd never done in his 10-plus-year career: He missed a snap.
Thomas, the third-overall pick in 2007, suffered a left triceps injury against the Titans that forced him from the game. He was replaced by Spencer Drango, which wouldn't be particularly noteworthy execpt for the fact that Thomas had played 10,363 consecutive snaps, going back to the very first game of his rookie season, right up till his arm injury a decade later.
Thomas also started 167 consecutive games, which as of this writing ranked fourth among active NFL players behind Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (168), Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (182) and Giants quarterback Eli Manning (205).
-
Timberlake returning to the Super Bowl
Justin Timberlake is headed back to perform at the Super Bowl for the first time in 14 yea...
-
Falcons fan wears 'We led by 25' jersey
Let the trolling begin
-
Did Burfict kick Steelers player?
Burfict could be facing his second suspension of the 2017 season
-
Timberlake close to SB halftime deal
J.T. is reportedly set to bring sexy back to the Super Bowl stage
-
Falcons-Patriots: Score, live updates
Eight months after 28-3 happened in Super Bowl LI, the Falcons and Patriots meet again in Week...
-
Week 7 updates: Steelers get tricky
Everything you need to know for Week 7 of the 2017 NFL season is here
Add a Comment