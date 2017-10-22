Joe Thomas suffers arm injury, ending streak of 10,363 consecutive snaps played

Thomas is a first-ballot Hall of Famer who hadn't missed a snap since coming into the league in 2007

Joe Thomas is one of the few bright spots on a Browns team that, through six games, is somehow worse than the outfit that finished 1-15 a season ago. And midway through the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Titans, Thomas, the perennial Pro Bowl left tackle, did something he'd never done in his 10-plus-year career: He missed a snap.

Thomas, the third-overall pick in 2007, suffered a left triceps injury against the Titans that forced him from the game. He was replaced by Spencer Drango, which wouldn't be particularly noteworthy execpt for the fact that Thomas had played 10,363 consecutive snaps, going back to the very first game of his rookie season, right up till his arm injury a decade later.

Thomas also started 167 consecutive games, which as of this writing ranked fourth among active NFL players behind Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (168), Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (182) and Giants quarterback Eli Manning (205).

