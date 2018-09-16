Joey Bosa could reportedly be out until October, surgery still an option for injured foot

We may not see star Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa on the field for a while.

Bosa injured his foot during the preseason and missed the Chargers' season-opening loss to the division rival Kansas City Chiefs, and according to a report from ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, he could be out into October. Not only that, surgery could be necessary to rectify the issue, making an even longer absence possible.

The injury is expected to keep Bosa out longer than the initial timeline of couple of weeks, according to sources. Bosa is rehabbing his foot, with the hope that the swelling goes down and the foot stabilizes. But if it doesn't, surgery would not be ruled out.

Bosa originally injured his foot during a seven-on-seven drill early in training camp, but the Chargers considered the injury minor and expected him to return for the start of the regular season. He returned to practice and injured the foot again, however, and that's what's keeping him on the sideline now.

The Chargers have already once again been one of the team's hardest hit by the injury bug, as they lost both tight end Hunter Henry and cornerback Jason Verrett for the season due to injuries, while tackle Joe Barksdale is also out for Week 2 and wide receiver Travis Benjamin may not suit up either. It's the continuation of a long-time trend for a Chargers team that just cannot seem to keep its players on the field.

Bosa's absence is the most important, though, as he is already one of the best defensive players in football. The longer he sits, the more the Chargers will miss him.