Joey Bosa has seen plenty of games slip away. That's why, when the Buffalo Bills trailed by 15 in the fourth quarter Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens, the season opener appeared finished. Then Josh Allen changed everything.

The reigning NFL MVP led Buffalo to a 41-40 win with a closing stretch that left even the five-time Pro Bowl pass rusher stunned. Allen completed 11 of 14 passes for 166 yards and scored two touchdowns on the Bills' final three drives, then marched the offense into range for Matt Prater's winning 32-yard kick as time expired.

"I'm like in a dream right now," Bosa said. "That was unbelievable. I don't know if I've ever been this happy after a win."

For Bosa, the comeback was almost incomprehensible. He admitted he thought the deficit was larger than it was and said the sideline chatter had turned to "just finish strong," the kind of talk he knew well from nine uneven seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. But with Allen, he learned, the game isn't over until it's over.

"I guess when you have Josh Allen, you just have to give him a chance and anything is possible," Bosa said.

Allen's fourth-quarter takeover was a reminder of why he captured last season's MVP honors. He threw darts to rookie Keon Coleman and veteran Joshua Palmer in the game's final drive, used his legs to extend plays, and bulldozed his way into the end zone for a score that cut the deficit to just two points with less than two minutes to go. In all, he accounted for 396 yards passing and four total touchdowns, breaking Thurman Thomas' franchise career rushing touchdown record in the process.

Bosa played a role in the rally, recording two tackles and forcing a first-half fumble that limited the Ravens to a field goal. Still, he was quick to admit the Bills' defense can't afford to give up 40 points most weeks.

But the story of the night was Allen.

"Every text I have is, 'I've never seen anything like that,'" Bosa said. "I've been a part of a lot of close games like that, and most of the time when it's within three points it's went the other way. It's shocking."