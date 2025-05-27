The Buffalo Bills pulled off one of the biggest surprises of free agency back in March when they signed Joey Bosa to a one-year, $12.6 million deal. On paper, the move made sense. The Bills needed some pass-rushing help and Bosa has been one of the NFL's best pass rushers since entering the league with the Chargers in 2016. Bosa became available to sign after Los Angeles cut him in a salary cap-related move.

With the Bills starting their offseason training activities (OTAs) on Tuesday, Bosa was supposed to practice in a helmet for the first time with his new team, but that won't be happening, because the 29-year-old is dealing with a calf injury. Bills coach Sean McDermott revealed on Tuesday that Bosa likely won't be back on the field until training camp starts in late July.

"He'll be out for more than likely the foreseeable springtime at least and then we'll get into training camp," McDermott told reporters, via NFL.com. "He should be able to go by training camp."

The Bills should definitely be concerned about this injury and that's because if there's been one knock on Bosa over the past few years, it's that he hasn't been able to stay on the field. Over the past three seasons, Bosa has missed a total of 23 games due to injury.

Let's take a closer look at each season:

2022: During the 2022 season, Bosa was on the field for the first three games, but he was placed on injured reserve after tearing his groin

During the 2022 season, Bosa was on the field for the first three games, but he was placed on injured reserve after 2023: In 2023, Bosa made it through the first half of the season, but then he sprained his right foot Packers. Bosa was eventually placed on IR, which caused him to miss the rest of the regular season.

In 2023, Bosa made it through the first half of the season, but then Packers. Bosa was eventually placed on IR, which caused him to miss the rest of the regular season. 2024: In 2024, things got off to a rough start for Bosa. He injured his hip in a Week 3 game Steelers and that injury caused him to miss three games. Although Bosa eventually recovered, his production did go down when he returned to the field. In the 11 games after his return, Bosa only had three total sacks. In three games before his injury, Bosa had two sacks. So Bosa did play in 14 games, but he had his lowest sack production in his career for any season where he played at least six games.

Of course, just because Bosa has been dealing with injuries for the past three years doesn't mean he'll be miss time in 2025 with an injury, but things certainly aren't off to a promising start. Not only is Bosa already dealing with a calf injury, but Bosa will be turning 30 before training camp (July 11) and that's an age where your body can start to fall apart in the NFL.

There were only three players in the NFL last year, who turned 30 BEFORE the start of the season, but still managed to record at least 10 sacks: Kyle Van Noy (12.5 sacks), Leonard Williams (11.0), Dante Fowler (10.5). However, those three players only missed three games combined in 2023, so they were healthy going into 2024, which won't be the case for Bosa.

Bosa hasn't topped seven sacks since his age-26 season in 2021 when he tallied 10.5 sacks. During his injury-filled season from 2022 through 2024, Bosa averaged just 4.67 sacks per year.

Although McDermott thinks the five-time Pro Bowler will be able to return by the start of training camp -- the Bills coach said he "should" be ready -- that's not a guarantee.

"We're still in kind of the exploratory phase of what that's going to mean," McDermott said. "Joey was off to a good start before that, so it's unfortunate to see him go down."

If Bosa isn't back on the field until training camp, that means he'll have roughly two months to heal.

The 2016 Defensive Rookie of the Year has had a highly successful career, but with Father Time and his own injury history working against him, the odds are stacked against Bosa having a good year in Buffalo.