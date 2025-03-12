Joey Bosa has found a new NFL home. Less than a week after being released by the Los Angeles Chargers, the five-time Pro Bowl pass rusher has come to terms with the Buffalo Bills on a one-year, $12.6 million deal, according to ESPN.

Bosa, 29, will help replace fellow former All-Pro pass rusher Von Miller, who like Bosa was also released just before the official start of free agency.

A former No. 3 overall pick, Bosa won Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2016 after recording 10.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss. Bosa was named to his first Pro Bowl the following year and has had four seasons with at least 10 sacks. He made his fifth Pro Bowl in 2024 after recording five sacks and two forced fumbles in 14 games.

While he has proven to be a top-tier pass rusher, injuries have hampered Bosa in recent years. He missed nine games in 2018 and 23 combined games over the last three seasons due to injury.

2025 NFL free agency Day 2 winners and losers: Vikings making big splash, Cowboys doing little with cap room Jared Dubin

Bosa will now join a Bills team that has won five consecutive AFC East division titles. Last year, the Bills advanced to the AFC Championship game but came up just short against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Along with Bosa, the Bills have reportedly signed receiver Josh Palmer and defensive end Michael Hoecht. Buffalo also recently signed quarterback Josh Allen to a record-setting deal that made him the highest-paid player in league history.