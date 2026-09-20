For a second straight week, Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is watching his teammates from the sideline. Porter, who has been embroiled in a contract dispute with Pittsburgh this summer, is also dealing with an alleged back injury.

CBS Sports lead NFL sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson provided an update on where things currently stand between the Steelers and Porter during the first half of Pittsburgh's Week 2 clash with the Patriots. Wolfson posted the following update on X prior to kickoff.

"Joey Porter Jr. inactive for the second straight week. I spoke to someone inside the Steelers org who said he has been cleared of the back injury and is expected to be in good enough football shape to return next wk. whether he does is up to him. "The source told me they have nothing but respect for Porter and his family but it is still a long-standing tradition that the organization does not negotiate during the season. One other thing to note the Steelers are not actively shopping him and have not received any calls regarding him either."

A 2023 second-round pick, Porter is in the final year of his rookie contract. The Steelers and Porter couldn't reach a deal before Week 1, which is significant given Pittsburgh's longstanding tradition of not dealing with contracts once the regular season starts. Guaranteed money reportedly was the issue that kept Porter and the Steelers from agreeing to a contract extension.

Porter's contract situation has led to speculation about his future in Pittsburgh. Reports have surfaced stating that the Steelers' requests in exchange for Porter have scared teams off. That seems to line up with Wolfson's report that the Steelers haven't received an offer for Porter.

While the situation has dragged on for months, something — or someone — will have to give soon. Either Porter will play again for the Steelers, or Pittsburgh will have to seriously consider trading him before the league's Nov. 10 trade deadline.

For the right compensation, the Steelers wouldn't have trouble finding teams interested in trading for Porter. The Lions, for example, could be a potential landing spot for Porter after they allowed 71 points during their first two games.