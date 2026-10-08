After a solid debut with the Cowboys, there was considerable anticipation regarding Joey Porter Jr.'s participation in Thursday night's game against the Buccaneers.

Cowboys fans, however, will have to wait another week to see Porter again. He was inactive for Thursday's game due to illness.

"It's disappointing (he's not playing tonight), but we'll have to overcome it," Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones said prior to kickoff. "We got our work cut out for us."

Porter reportedly arrived at AT&T Stadium hoping to play, but he was sent home after being labeled as "very sick." It was also reported that Porter has a bad virus and has been vomiting.

Porter, who was traded from the Steelers just over a week ago, started and logged 24 snaps during the Cowboys' Week 3 win over the Texans. He was targeted one time and did not allow a reception.

Last Sunday was Porter's first game of the season. He was inactive for each of Pittsburgh's first three games, citing a back injury. The Steelers traded Porter after he claimed he suffered a setback in his back following practice. Shortly after he touched down in Dallas, Porter acknowledged that his back felt better.

Porter held out this summer, hoping to get a contract extension. He is still playing under his rookie contract.

Without Porter, the Steelers' defense struggled during their Week 4 loss to the Browns. The Steelers are currently dealing with injuries to cornerbacks Jamel Dean (ankle) and Jalen Ramsey (wrist).