John Dorsey 'not completely safe' as Cleveland's general manager; Browns mull overhaul, per report
Dorsey could be out as Cleveland's general manager
Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey is "not completely safe" as the team mulls changes at not only the head coaching spot with Freddie Kitchens, but his post as well, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. This would be a rather surprising move for Cleveland and Florio notes as much in his report, but it's one that appears to be on the table.
Since arriving in 2017, Dorsey has played a major role in turning the Browns organization around and has made some strong moves constructing the roster. He went all-in on Baker Mayfield with the top pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, selected corner Denzel Ward with his other first-rounder and even snatched up star running back Nick Chubb later on in that draft. On top of those moves, Dorsey created a tremendous buzz around the league when he dealt for Odell Beckham Jr. in a trade with the Giants this offseason. Even his decision to sign running back Kareem Hunt, who has been a key member of the Browns offense upon his return from suspension, has come up aces.
Despite his success with some of his roster moves, the decision to put Freddie Kitchens in as the head coach does fall on Dorsey's shoulders as he wasn't exactly groomed for the role. The fact that Mayfield regressed in 2019 and the Beckham Jr. experiment hasn't been as fruitful as we imagined with Kitchens at the helm hasn't helped things. The team as a whole also has shown to be undisciplined with their play, which also could be blamed on Kitchens shortcomings as a head coach.
A key figure in the potential moving on from Dorsey is chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta. Florio reports that if DePodesta moved to Cleveland full-time, he could have a much larger role in the organization and possibly be higher up on the masthead than Dorsey. If that doesn't happen, the next best thing Browns ownership could do is allow DePodesta to handpick a new general manager for the franchise going forward.
Again, it'd be a rather surprising move if the Browns ultimately decided to part ways with Dorsey at this juncture, but it doesn't seem to be out of the question, which is noteworthy as the regular season comes to a close.
