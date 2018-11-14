John Dorsey says Gregg Williams deserves to be interviewed for Browns' permanent HC job

This offseason, the Cleveland Browns will once again be searching for a new head coach. Since returning to the NFL in 1999, the Browns have employed eight different full-time coaches and are working on their second interim coach. None of the full-time coaches has lasted more four years in the job, with Romeo Crennel serving for the longest tenure.

The team fired Hue Jackson (and Jackson's offensive coordinator, Todd Haley) earlier this season, installing defensive coordinator Gregg Williams in his place. The Browns are 1-1 in two games under Williams, and general manager John Dorsey said Wednesday that Williams has earned an interview for the full-time position.

John Dorsey: "Gregg [Williams] will get interviewed for the head coaching position. I think he deserves that." — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 14, 2018

Of course, we all know how Williams feels about interviews. He doesn't need them, because people simply write him letters offering him head coaching jobs without the need for an interview all the time. "Since I left Buffalo, I've had 11 letters sent in to interview for head coaching jobs. ... Four of them I didn't even have to show up, just sign the contract and come," Williams said, per Pro Football Talk.

I believe The Ringer's Robert Mays said it best when reacting to Williams' claim.

Oh, man! Gregg Williams was offered *11* jobs. Not 7. It's time to update the list.



8. Co-founder of Surefire Intelligence

9. Buffalo Bills starting QB

10. Head of security at an unlicensed alligator park

11. Raiders' head coach (last week)https://t.co/ORqreeVMcg — Robert Mays (@robertmays) October 31, 2018

In any event, other than letting on that Williams will indeed get an interview, Dorsey made it known that he plans to be tight-lipped about the process. He's not going to let information get out.

John Dorsey warns people that he's not going to offer much, if any insight, into his coaching search:



"When we had the first pick in the draft, I didn't say very much. I'm not going to say very much." — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 14, 2018

That would surely represent a change for the Browns given how they've handled previous coaching searches, but Dorsey's preference for Baker Mayfield at No. 1 overall last year didn't really become solidified in the media consciousness until the morning of the draft, so maybe he does run as tight a ship as he says.