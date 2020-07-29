Watch Now: NFL Win Totals: Denver Broncos O/U 7.5 ( 3:55 )

This offseason, the Denver Broncos entered an arms race with the defending Super Bowl champions and divisional rival Kansas City Chiefs. Both in free agency and in the 2020 NFL Draft, Denver stockpiled offensive weapons at wide receiver, running back and tight end. But with an offseason dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has taken away the preseason altogether, one has to wonder how long it will take this young offensive unit to get on the same page, and how quickly they can collectively reach their full potential.

During a recent virtual press conference, Broncos president of football operations and general manager John Elway said that Denver's offense may look like a work in progress in the early going.

"They're definitely tempered," said Elway of expectations for his offense, via the Broncos' official website. "I don't think we can expect with no offseason for us to come out and be hitting on all cylinders. I know that we have spent a lot of time in Zoom meetings and Pat and his staff on the offensive side have spent a lot of time with it, but there's nothing like being on the practice field. It's going to be a slow build."

While running back Melvin Gordon is a veteran who can come in and immediately make an impact alongside Phillip Lindsay, rookie wideouts Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler along with rookie tight end Albert Okwuegbunam may need some extra time before they play major roles in this offense. Additionally, you have to wonder how this awkward offseason and training camp will affect second-year signal-caller Drew Lock -- who started just a handful of games in 2019.

"The expectations of Drew — I mean, he did play well for five games, but that was only five games last year," Elway said. "He didn't have the offseason this year, which for young football players is always very, very important. I know he spent a lot of time throwing to the receivers and getting the timing and doing what they could do away from the facility.

"We're very young on the offensive side. With the way training camp is set up, I always remember as a rookie it was important for me to see other helmets and not just Bronco helmets, but to see other helmets to get used to and realize, hey, they are now in the NFL. With our young team, that doesn't help us. I was hoping for a couple preseason games just because we are so young on the offensive side to get to see somebody else. We're going to have to deal with it. Today's world is adjusting, so we'll adjust to that. The mature kids will come in and do everything they can to get up to speed, but again, they're going to be young guys without an offseason program. We definitely have to give them some rope and temper it a little bit and take it one practice at a time."

The Broncos couldn't have done a better job adding offensive weapons this offseason, but tempered expectations for 2020 may be a good idea -- especially in the early stages of the season.