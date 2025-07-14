California authorities have concluded the investigation into the fatal golf cart incident that resulted in the death of Jeff Sperbeck -- the longtime friend, business partner and former agent of Denver Broncos Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco told KUSA in Denver the case is officially closed and no charges will be filed.

"It's over," Bianco said Friday, via the Denver TV station. "We've talked to everyone involved and we found nothing new. There was nothing criminal. It was what we've been saying all along that this was a tragic accident."

Justin Simmons has 'no bad blood' with Sean Payton after Broncos departure, hopes to join playoff contender Cody Nagel

A formal announcement on the findings of the investigation are expected soon, KUSA report. The incident occurred April 26 when Sperbeck reportedly fell from a golf cart driven by Elway in La Quinta, California. Sperbeck, 62, was hospitalized and later died May 1 at a Palm Springs hospital, according to the Riverside County coroner.

The coroner determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma and ruled the manner of death an accident, citing that Sperbeck fell while riding as a passenger. According to KUSA, Elway was part of a group trailing several other carts in a caravan and there were no signs of erratic driving or sudden swerves when the fall occurred. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco told KUSA that Elway showed no signs of impairment and was not under the influence at the time of the incident.

Sperbeck began working with Elway in 1990, midway through the quarterback's 16-year NFL career. Over the next three decades, he built a reputation as a trusted agent and advisor, representing more than 100 NFL players.

Elway captured the NFL MVP award in 1987 and capped his playing career with back-to-back Super Bowl wins in the late 1990s. He later added another title as the Broncos' general manager in 2015. Off the field, Sperbeck played a key role in managing Elway's business ventures, including car dealerships, a winery and restaurant investments.