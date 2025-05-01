Tragedy struck in the life of Denver Broncos Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway on Wednesday. Jeff Sperbeck -- Elway's longtime friend, business partner and former agent -- died from injuries suffered when falling from a golf cart reportedly driven by Elway, according to ESPN.

The Riverside County (California) coroner confirmed Sperback's death in a press release from the sheriff's office. Sperbeck suffered injuries Saturday in La Quinta, California, and he was ruled dead Wednesday at a Palm Springs hospital. He was 62.

"I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken by the passing of my close friend, business partner and agent Jeff Sperbeck," Elway said Wednesday in a statement (via ESPN). "There are no words to truly express the profound sadness I feel with the sudden loss of someone who has meant so much to me. My heart and deepest sympathies go out to Jeff's wife, Cori; his children Carly, Sam and Jackson; and everyone who knew and loved him. Jeff will be deeply missed for the loyalty, wisdom, friendship and love he brought into my life and the lives of so many others."

TMZ reported that Elway was the driver of the golf cart when Sperbeck fell and hit his head on asphalt. The incident is still under investigation by the Riverside County Sherriff's office. TMZ reported that there were no indications that Elway was driving inadequately when Sperbeck fell.

Sperbeck began representing Elway halfway through his 16-year NFL career in 1990. He also represented over 100 NFL players in a career spanning three decades as an agent and business advisor.

Elway won the 1987 NFL MVP award in addition to consecutive Super Bowl titles to end his career in 1998 and 1999. He also won a Super Bowl as the general manger of the Broncos in 2015. Sperbeck helped run Elway's business enterprises, which include restaurants, a winery and car dealerships.