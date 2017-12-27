John Fox not worried about his future: 'I've never had trouble' getting a job in the NFL

John Fox's time as the coach of the Chicago Bears is likely running out. Chicago is 14-33 in Fox's three seasons at the helm, and has not made meaningful progress during his tenure. (He's also won just six of 17 challenges, which is somehow not a worse percentage than his win-loss record.) It's considered such a lock that he will be fired at the end of the year that he has reportedly "accepted his fate" and has been telling people it will happen.

He certainly sounded like a man who knows he's on his way out the door on Monday. When asked about his potential future in coaching, Fox responded, "I don't worry about it. I've never had trouble getting employment in this league, and I'm not going to start worrying about it now," per the Chicago Sun Times.

That definitely sounds like a man who does not expect to be the head coach of the Chicago Bears by this time next week. Fox is certainly right that he has never struggled for employment in the NFL. He has been a head coach for every season since 2002, working for the Panthers (nine years), Broncos (four years), and Bears (three years).

Prior to that, Fox spent five years as the defensive coordinator of the Giants, a year as an assistant for the St. Louis Rams, two years as the defensive coordinator for the L.A. Raiders, two years as a defensive backs coach for the San Diego Chargers, and six years as a defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach for the Steelers.

He's been in the NFL, in some form or another, since 1986. "It's not my first rodeo, you know," Fox said. "I've been doing this for [29] years and [16] as a head coach, so this is par for the course in this league. I think there's a lot of different speculation every year, and this year is no different."

Whether or not he gets another job is up for debate, but if he does, it seems more likely to be as a defensive coordinator and/or assistant head coach than as the top man this time around.