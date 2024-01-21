The Baltimore Ravens are dancing all the way to the AFC Championship. Literally. In the aftermath of the team's 34-10 divisional round victory over the Houston Texans, the club huddled around the locker room and busted out into a dance, headlined by head coach John Harbaugh.

After tight end coach George Godsey initially jumped into the dance circle to get the party rolling, Harbaugh hopped into the fray and started boogying in such a manner that would make Seinfeld's Elaine Benes proud.

"It was everybody," Harbaugh said smirking after the game about the locker room dance party. "I mean, George Godsey started it off ... George got us started and then we all got in there and danced, so I just want you to know that it wasn't just me, just for the record."

Harbaugh and the Ravens roster deserve to let off some steam on the dance floor after a stellar second half that allowed them to pull away with the win after entering the locker room knotted up at 10 apiece. Over the final two quarters, Baltimore outscored the Texans, 24-0.

"The locker room was good," Harbaugh said of what the atmosphere was like at the half. "I think everyone was just kind of a little edgy. We were all a little edgy. ... Everyone just kind of took a deep breath and said 'Alright, it's 0-0. Gave up a big punt return and it's our game to go win.'"

Certainly, after pulling away in the manner in which they did was cause for celebration, on top of the win resulting in the first-ever AFC Championship for the Ravens at home in the franchise's history, which is on deck for next Sunday. Naturally, they're hoping that they'll continue dancing to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII.