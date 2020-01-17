John Harbaugh confirms James Urban, Bobby Engram won't be joining Eagles coaching staff

The Philadelphia Eagles targeted two members of the Baltimore Ravens coaching staff to fill coaching vacancies on their offense, but it looks like they're planning to go elsewhere to fill out the staff.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed Friday quarterbacks coach James Urban and tight ends coach Bobby Engram will remain on staff in 2020. Urban interviewed for the Eagles' vacant offensive coordinator job while Engram interviewed for wide receivers coach.

"It looks like our staff is going to stay together," Harbaugh said in his season-ending news conference Friday. "I'm not saying anything couldn't happen. There's always things brewing. Both of those guys were requested by the Eagles for jobs. We ended up granting both of their requests. Gave the Eagles a chance to talk to both those guys and those guys a chance to talk to the Eagles and both those guys pulled out in the last 24 hours."

Whether the Eagles are going in a different direction or Urban declined the job remains to be seen, but Philadelphia isn't short on candidates. The Eagles are also interested in former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell for the position. Assistant head coach Duce Staley is also a candidate.

The Eagles have not reportedly interviewed Jay Gruden for the offensive coordinator position, but Gruden shares the same agent (Bob LaMonte) as Eagles general manager Howie Roseman and head coach Doug Pederson. Another name to watch is Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka, who can not interview for the position until the Chiefs are eliminated from the playoffs.

Urban will get to coach Lamar Jackson another year now that he's sticking with Baltimore. Jackson had a historic season for the Ravens, becoming the first quarterback to throw for over 3,000 yards and rush for over 1,000 yards in a single season. Jackson also had the most rush yards by a QB in a season in NFL history (1,206), leading the league with 6.9 yards per carry, finishing with seven touchdowns. Jackson completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 3,127 yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions for a 113.3 passer rating. He led the NFL in touchdown passes and touchdown percentage (9.0). His 43 total touchdowns led the league.

Another year with Urban will be beneficial for Jackson, and even better for the Ravens.

"I asked him (Lamar) what you need to get better. He nailed the priority list in the exact same order that Greg (offensive coordinator Greg Roman) and I when we were talking on Monday," Harbaugh said. "He's really smart about that. He's really self critical. He really understands where he needs to improve in order for us to keep taking steps as an offense."