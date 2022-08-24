DeMarcus Robinson has made a strong first impression with the Baltimore Ravens, a veteran wide receiver the offense has sorely lacked throughout the offseason. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh already is catching Robinson up with the offense, and is ready to see his newest receiver in game action.

"We've played against him all of these years. He's a big, strong receiver, very strong hands, catch radius," Harbaugh said. "He's learning the offense. He couldn't be in there too much today, because he's learning the plays still, but he'll pick them up quick.

"I expect him to play out there on Saturday and get going. So, we're happy to have him."

Robinson signed with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason after spending his first six seasons in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs. He caught 145 passes for 1,679 yards and 14 touchdowns in his career, and was a crucial part of the Chiefs offense that won Super Bowl LIV in the 2019 season.

Last season, Robinson had a diminished role in Kansas City -- finishing with just 25 catches for 364 yards and three touchdowns. Robinson couldn't find his footing with the Raiders, but will have an opportunity for the No. 2 job in Baltimore. Rashod Bateman is the No. 1 wideout, but James Proche and Devin Duvernay are the top candidates for the No. 2 role.

Baltimore is stacked at tight end with All-Pro Mark Andrews, preseason rookie standout Isaiah Likely, and fellow rookie Charlie Kolar. The Ravens have options in the passing game, but don't have a veteran wideout amongst the young group.

The Ravens drafted Bateman in the first round last season and really liked what he showed in year one. Since Bateman debuted in Week 6, he was tied for fifth amongst rookies in receptions (46), sixth in receiving yards (515) and fourth in receiving first downs (29). He'll be the No. 1 wide receiver this year.

Duvernay is one of the best punt returners in the game, leading the league with 13.9 yards per return and having six punt returns of 20-plus yards -- which also led the NFL. He was a first-team All-Pro returner, but has just 53 catches for 473 yards and two touchdowns in two seasons. Proche has 17 catches for 216 yards and no touchdowns in two seasons.

The Ravens needed a veteran like Robinson on their roster. So far, they're happy with the initial results.