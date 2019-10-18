John Harbaugh prepared to play new Ravens corner Marcus Peters vs. Seahawks: 'He's looked great'

The Baltimore Ravens traded linebacker Kenny Young and a 2020 draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for cornerback Marcus Peters this week, and they have high expectations for the two-time Pro Bowler.

Peters has recorded 14 tackles, four passes defensed and two interceptions so far this season, and Baltimore views him as someone who can really bolster this Ravens secondary. Since the trade occurred in the middle of the week, there was no guarantee that Peters would play. Head coach John Harbaugh has had time to evaluate his newest defensive toy, however, and has given him the OK to suit up for his Ravens debut.

In fact, Harbaugh really likes what he has seen from Peters in his first couple of practices, and told reporters on Friday that he will play "a lot" against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

"He looked good. He's going to play. He'll probably play a lot," Harbaugh said. "So looking forward to it. Our coaches have done a great job of getting him up to speed. He's done a really good job of studying. We're going out there with all of our best weapons. We're not holding anything back."

After allowing Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield to both throw for more than 340 yards each against the Ravens in two consecutive weeks, the defense has clamped down, allowing just 40 total points over the past two games.

Baltimore suddenly has a very talented duo at cornerback with Peters and Marlon Humphrey. They also have Brandon Carr and Jimmy Smith, who returned to practice as a limited participant this week after injuring his knee in the season opener against the Miami Dolphins.