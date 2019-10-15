John Harbaugh, Ravens want Lamar Jackson to try and avoid unnecessary hits

Lamar Jackson's wheels were put on full display during the Baltimore Ravens' 23-17 win in Week 6 over the Cincinnati Bengals as the second-year quarterback rushed for a career-high 152 yards on 19 carries and added a touchdown to boot. While Jackson, who also completed 21-of-33 for 236 yards passing, found success on the ground, the Ravens brass is preaching risk vs. reward when he decides to go out and put on the burners.

"I'm impressed with his toughness, there's no question about that. The goal is not probably to take certain hits," head coach John Harbaugh said during his Monday press conference, via Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun. "There were probably two in them there that I probably would've rather seen him not get hit on, you know? But I think we also have to acknowledge that those are going to happen throughout the course of the year — hopefully less rather than more.

"You don't want a quarterback — I wouldn't expect him to be running that many times very many times this year; that's just the way it went."

Of course, Jackson's legs are a weapon that Baltimore will want to utilize over the course of the year, but the sentiment behind Harbaugh's words is simply to try and limit injury risk. When Jackson does decide to tuck it and run, he opens himself up to vicious hits that normally elude quarterbacks.

Baltimore is currently in the driver's seat in the AFC North race at 4-2 and Jackson is a prime reason because of it. He isn't spoken about in the same MVP discussions as Christian McCaffrey, Patrick Mahomes or Russell Wilson, but he should be. He's completed 65.1% of his passes this season for 1,507 yards, eleven touchdowns, and five interceptions while rushing for 460 yards and two more scores.

Because of his importance to the Ravens offense, an injury to Jackson could be nuclear, so Harbaugh is illustrating that he'll need to figure out on the fly if the juice is worth the squeeze when he decides to use his legs instead of his arm.