John Harbaugh, Ravens want Lamar Jackson to try and avoid unnecessary hits
Harbaugh is simply trying to keep Lamar Jackson on the field
Lamar Jackson's wheels were put on full display during the Baltimore Ravens' 23-17 win in Week 6 over the Cincinnati Bengals as the second-year quarterback rushed for a career-high 152 yards on 19 carries and added a touchdown to boot. While Jackson, who also completed 21-of-33 for 236 yards passing, found success on the ground, the Ravens brass is preaching risk vs. reward when he decides to go out and put on the burners.
"I'm impressed with his toughness, there's no question about that. The goal is not probably to take certain hits," head coach John Harbaugh said during his Monday press conference, via Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun. "There were probably two in them there that I probably would've rather seen him not get hit on, you know? But I think we also have to acknowledge that those are going to happen throughout the course of the year — hopefully less rather than more.
"You don't want a quarterback — I wouldn't expect him to be running that many times very many times this year; that's just the way it went."
Of course, Jackson's legs are a weapon that Baltimore will want to utilize over the course of the year, but the sentiment behind Harbaugh's words is simply to try and limit injury risk. When Jackson does decide to tuck it and run, he opens himself up to vicious hits that normally elude quarterbacks.
Baltimore is currently in the driver's seat in the AFC North race at 4-2 and Jackson is a prime reason because of it. He isn't spoken about in the same MVP discussions as Christian McCaffrey, Patrick Mahomes or Russell Wilson, but he should be. He's completed 65.1% of his passes this season for 1,507 yards, eleven touchdowns, and five interceptions while rushing for 460 yards and two more scores.
Because of his importance to the Ravens offense, an injury to Jackson could be nuclear, so Harbaugh is illustrating that he'll need to figure out on the fly if the juice is worth the squeeze when he decides to use his legs instead of his arm.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Colts' Leonard feared for NFL career
The Colts star feared his career was over
-
Chiefs vs. Broncos odds, TNF picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Broncos vs. Chiefs game 10,000 times.
-
XFL announces Tier 1 QBs for first year
The XFL designated their eight quarterbacks prior to the league's inaugural draft
-
NFL odds, picks, sims: Packers cover
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 7 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Chiefs-Broncos: How to watch, stream
Denver enters with two straight wins, while K.C. is reeling from a two game losing streak
-
Cowboys respond to Pederson's guarantee
Here's what Michael Gallup thought of the Eagles coach's strong words
-
Packers come back to beat Lions on MNF
The Packers got off to an awful start, but had the final say in Green Bay
-
Conner, D help Steelers upset Chargers
Hodges didn't need to do much as his teammates gave him plenty of help